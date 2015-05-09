South Africa's Eskom expands rolling power cuts on Saturday

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
JOHANNESBURG May 9 South African utility Eskom will expand rolling blackouts on Saturday, cutting up to 2,000 megawatts from the grid from 1000 GMT until at least 2000 GMT, it said on its Twitter page. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by David Evans)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures