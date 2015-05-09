版本:
South Africa's Eskom expands rolling power cuts on Saturday

JOHANNESBURG May 9 South African utility Eskom will expand rolling blackouts on Saturday, cutting up to 2,000 megawatts from the grid from 1000 GMT until at least 2000 GMT, it said on its Twitter page. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by David Evans)

