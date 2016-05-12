South Africa's Eskom will revamp, not decommission ageing coal plants

CAPE TOWN May 12 South African power utility
Eskom has contracted coal supplies it
requires for the next five years and will rather renew than
decommission its ageing coal fleet, the firm's chief executive
said on Thursday.
State-owned Eskom is building new plants to improve power
supplies as it ramps up electricity generation to plug a
shortage that forced the utility to implement controlled
blackouts early last year that dented economic growth.
More than 80 percent of the electricity in Africa's most
industrialised country comes from coal-fired power plants, some
of which had been mothballed but were returned to service to
help boost electricity supplies.
