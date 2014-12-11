版本:
South Africa says Eskom has funds to operate until Jan 2015

JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 South Africa's struggling state utility Eskom has enough money to run until January next year and the government will work out a bailout plan for the future.

"What Eskom has to do in the meantime is to look at the bills going into January 2015 for us to keep the lights still on," Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown told reporters after a cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Joe Brock)
