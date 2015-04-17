S.Africa's Eskom imposes rolling power cuts for 6th straight day

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
JOHANNESBURG, April 17 South African power utility Eskom restarted rolling blackouts on Friday, the sixth straight day of power cuts to hit Africa's most advanced economy.
South Africa is in the middle of its worst electricity crisis since 2008 and its citizens are subjected to frequent controlled blackouts, which Eskom implements to prevent the grid from collapsing.
The company said it would cut 1,000 megawatts of power from the grid from 0400 GMT until 2000 GMT. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.