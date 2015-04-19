版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 19日 星期日 12:14 BJT

S.Africa's Eskom cuts 1,000 MW of power as it battles to meet demand

JOHANNESBURG, April 19 South African power utility Eskom imposed rolling electricity cuts for the eighth straight day on Sunday, cutting 1,000 megawatts (MW), of its strained grid.

Africa's most advanced economy is facing its worst electricity crisis since 2008 and its citizens are subjected to frequent controlled blackouts, which Eskom implements to prevent the grid from collapsing.

The utility said the cuts would come into effect from 0800 to 2200 local time. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐