公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 3日 星期日 22:00 BJT

S.Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts on Sunday

JOHANNESBURG May 3 South Africa's power utility Eskom said it would cut 1,000 megawatts from the grid on Sunday due to a shortage of generating capacity.

The troubled state-owned utility said on its Twitter page that "several generating units are currently out of service due to maintenance". The controlled power cuts would go from 1500 GMT to 2000 GMT. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala)

