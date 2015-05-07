South Africa's Eskom expands rolling power cuts

BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan agency acquires Insurance Partners of Texas
* Marsh & McLennan agency acquires Insurance Partners of Texas
JOHANNESBURG May 7 South Africa's Eskom will expand rolling blackouts on Thursday, cutting up to 2,000 megawatts from the grid from 1500 GMT until at least 2000 GMT, it said on its Twitter page.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Marsh & McLennan agency acquires Insurance Partners of Texas
* Signed multi-unit franchise deal with LBBIG to open a minimum of eight little big burger locations in Southern California by 2021
* Willis lease finance reports first quarter pretax profit grew 104% to $14.4 million