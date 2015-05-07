版本:
South Africa's Eskom expands rolling power cuts

JOHANNESBURG May 7 South Africa's Eskom will expand rolling blackouts on Thursday, cutting up to 2,000 megawatts from the grid from 1500 GMT until at least 2000 GMT, it said on its Twitter page.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)
