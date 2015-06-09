版本:
S.Africa's Eskom to cut 1,000 MW in rolling blackouts

JOHANNESBURG, June 9 South African power utility Eskom will cut 1,000 megawatts from the electricity grid in rolling blackouts on Tuesday, it said on Tuesday.

The power cuts, which are imposed to prevent the grid from collapsing, will start at 1500 GMT. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)

