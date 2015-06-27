版本:
S.Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts on Sunday

JOHANNESBURG, June 27 South Africa's power utility Eskom will start rolling blackouts all day on Sunday to build reserves for the coming week, the company said on Saturday.

Eskom cuts power to prevent electricity demand from exceeding available supply as it embarks on a long-delayed maintenance drive on its aging infrastructure. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

