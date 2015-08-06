版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日 星期四 18:32 BJT

S.Africa's power cuts to continue for next 18 months -minister

JOHANNESBURG Aug 6 South African power utility Eskom will continue to impose power cuts for the next 18 months as the company struggles with capacity shortages, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said on Thursday.

Brown made the comments in a statement following Eskom's annual general meeting. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐