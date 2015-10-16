UPDATE 2-South Africa plans to overhaul power grid to stem shortages - Eskom

* Eskom plans to build 10,000 kms of high-voltage lines
* Transmission upgrades to 2025 seen costing $16 bln
* Utility is scrambling to keep lights on
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 South Africa will spend 213
billion rand ($16 billion) to strengthen its transmission grid
over the next decade as it seeks to end power shortages that are
slowing growth in Africa's most advanced economy, utility Eskom
said on Friday.
"The total transmission capital plan amounts to 213 billion
rand over the ... period 2016-2025," an Eskom presentation said.
Leslie Naidoo, Eskom's senior manager for infrastructure
investment planning, said at a technical briefing on the
utility's grid plans that sourcing the funding would be "a huge
challenge".
Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe said 6 billion rand would
be spent this year on transmission as Eskom scrambles to keep
the lights on and ease investor concerns about the power
situation.
Overall, Eskom is spending 60 billion rand a year on
improving electricity infrastructure, Molefe said, while
presenting the ten year plan to build 10,000 kilometres of high
voltage power lines.
Molefe said that while Eskom faced a funding gap of 280
billion rand, which has delayed transmission upgrades by seven
years, he was "optimistic" about securing the necessary funds.
For much of this year, Eskom had to resort to periodic
rolling power cuts to prevent the grid from collapsing, a state
of affairs that contributed to a 1.3 percent contraction in the
economy in the second quarter.
The system remains constrained but over the past two months
power cuts have only been imposed for two hours and 20 minutes.
Eskom expects to have 53,600 megawatts (MW) on the grid by
2025 compared with close to 45,000 MW at present.
($1 = 13.15 rand)
