2015年 4月 15日

S.Africa's Eskom restores 1,200 MW of the 9,500 MW lost on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG, April 15 South African utility Eskom said on Wednesday it had restored 1,200 megawatts of electricity of the 9,500 MW of power lost on Tuesday in plant breakdowns.

"Early this morning, two generating units of 600 MW each were brought back to service," Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Reuters. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)
