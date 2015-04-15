S.Africa's Eskom restores 1,200 MW of the 9,500 MW lost on Tuesday

BRIEF-Revlon reports qtrly loss per share of $0.71
* Qtrly loss per share $0.71; Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.23
JOHANNESBURG, April 15 South African utility Eskom said on Wednesday it had restored 1,200 megawatts of electricity of the 9,500 MW of power lost on Tuesday in plant breakdowns.
"Early this morning, two generating units of 600 MW each were brought back to service," Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Reuters. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)
* Announced positive results from innovative Salford Lung Study (SLS) in asthma
* Silver Private Holdings I Llc reports 12.93 percent stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc as of april 28 - sec filing