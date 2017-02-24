UPDATE 1-South Africa central bank wants accountability in FX rigging scandal

(Adds quotes, details)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South Africa's central bank
wants commercial lenders involved in the rand currency rigging
scandal to be held accountable, deputy governor Daniel Mminele
said on Friday.
South Africa's Competition Commission said last week that it
had found more than a dozen local and foreign banks had colluded
to coordinate trading in the rand and the U.S dollar using an
instant chat room called "ZAR Domination".
The central bank saw the allegations in a serious light,
Mminele said in a speech posted on the bank's website.
"The South African Reserve Bank ...is of the view that those
found to have violated the law should accept full responsibility
for their actions and be held accountable, and corrective
measures should be implemented," Mminele said.
He said a resolution of the matter, without undue delay or
prolonged uncertainty, was in the interests of South Africa's
financial markets and the banking system.
"It is also important, however, that we do not jump to
conclusions and allow the steps now initiated to be completed
following due process," Mminele said.
The Commission began its investigation in April 2015,
joining an international probe into the manipulation of foreign
exchange rates that has led to big banks paying more that $10
billion in settlements.
Barclays Africa, a regional unit of Britain's
Barclays Plc, has already been granted conditional immunity from
prosecution in return for supplying information that would lead
to the successful prosecution of the other cartel members.
Local lender Standard Bank, which is also among the
banks named in the investigation, said on Thursday it is in
talks with the watchdog.
The local arm of Citigroup agreed to pay a reduced $5
million penalty for cooperating in the investigation while
Investec has said it will seek further information from
the regulator to continue to co-operate.
The other banks and brokerages named in the case were
Citigroup, Nomura, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas
, Credit Suisse Group, Commerzbank AG
, Standard New York Securities Inc, Macquarie Bank
, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), ANZ
Banking Group Ltd and Standard Chartered Plc.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James
Macharia)