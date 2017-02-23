Standard Bank in talks with Competition Commission in rand-rigging probe

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says offering 6.60 mln common shares
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
JOHANNESBURG Feb 23 South Africa's Standard Bank said on Thursday it was engaging with the Competition Commission about an investigation into alleged rigging of rand currency trading and had not suspended any employees to date.
"Pending the outcome of these engagements and in the light of these historic allegations only having been brought to Standard Bank's attention on 15 February, no suspension of current employees of Standard Bank has taken place," the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51