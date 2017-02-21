REFILE-South Africa watchdog says door open for banks to seek leniency in FX probe

(Fixes typo in headline)

CAPE TOWN Feb 21 South Africa's competition watchdog said on Tuesday the door was open for other banks to come forward with information in return for immunity from prosecution in the rand currency rigging probe.

The Competition Commission has already granted Barclays Africa conditional immunity and handed Citigroup a reduced fine for their cooperation in the investigation. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)