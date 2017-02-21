REFILE-South Africa watchdog says door open for banks to seek leniency in FX probe

BRIEF-Colony Northstar says board authorized redemption of preferred stock
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
CAPE TOWN Feb 21 South Africa's competition watchdog said on Tuesday the door was open for other banks to come forward with information in return for immunity from prosecution in the rand currency rigging probe.
The Competition Commission has already granted Barclays Africa conditional immunity and handed Citigroup a reduced fine for their cooperation in the investigation. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane