UPDATE 1-S.Africa could suffer further downgrades if political uncertainty stalls growth - S&P

(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, April 19 South Africa's credit
rating could get downgraded deeper into junk status if political
uncertainty triggered by the recent firing of the finance
minister stalls reforms needed to grow the economy, an executive
from S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.
"There are risks that potential growth outcomes could be
weakened, especially with uncertainty that's been brought along
in a year where you may not get strong decisions for strong
reform programs," said Gardner Rusike, the associate director
and lead analyst for South Africa at S&P.
S&P downgraded South Africa's sovereign credit rating to BB+
with a negative outlook from BBB- grade on April 3, saying the
firing of its internationally respected finance minister Pravin
Gordhan posed a major risk to fiscal policy.
The new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has said Treasury is
committed to fiscal consolidation plans outlined in the 2017
budget after S&P and Fitch downgraded the country to
sub-investment grade.
Rusike said political jostling ahead of the ruling African
National Congress's conference at year-end, where the party will
elect leaders to contest general elections in 2019, was likely
to distract government from implementing economic reforms.
"You are probably looking at a much longer time line when
you are talking about the path of economic growth that can help
to stabilise debt," Rusike said.
"We've had three downgrades over the last four or five years
which means that the credit story for South Africa has been
deteriorating."
The country's net debt currently sits just below 50 percent
of gross domestic product, at around 2.2 trillion rand ($165
billion), and in recent budgets the treasury has said the cost
of servicing that debt has been one of the fastest growing
items.
($1 = 13.3209 rand)
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia and
Toby Chopra)