South Africa's credit rating downgraded to junk by S&P

JOHANNESBURG, April 3 SP Global Ratings downgraded South Africa's sovereign credit rating to BB+ from BBB- grade on Monday, saying that the recent firing of the internationally respected finance minister posed a risk fiscal policy.

The rand fell by as much 2 percent to the dollar in response to the news of the downgrade, while government bonds also weakened sharply.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
