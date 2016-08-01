UPDATE 2-South African refineries operational despite strike, fuel supply stable

* Fuel supply strike set to continue
* Militant union looks to expand strike action
* Economic hub Gauteng worst hit by delayed deliveries
CAPE TOWN, Aug 1 Output at South Africa's oil
refineries has continued despite an indefinite wage strike by
workers, the petroleum association said on Monday, while fuel
retailers urged motorists not to panic as union leaders consider
expanding the strike action.
Around 15,000 members affiliated to Chemical, Energy, Paper,
Printing, Wood and Allied Workers union (CEPPWAWU) began the
strike on Thursday, demanding a nine percent wage hike and
one-year deal, while employers were offering less.
On Friday, around 8,000 CEPPWAWU workers started a similar
strike in South Africa's pharmaceutical sector, joining
colleagues in the mining and manufacturing sectors seeking
higher-than-inflation wage increases flagged by policymakers as
a danger to an already weak economy.
"Refineries continue to produce," South African Petroleum
Industry Association executive director Avhapfani Tshifularo
said.
Some parts of Gauteng province, the country's commercial
hub, which includes Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria, had
faced some delivery delays, he said.
Drivers ferrying fuel from depots to service stations were
being threatened, he said, but did not give details.
"There is no way forward as yet and the strike is still
continuing," said Clement Chitja, head of collective bargaining
at the union.
He said other sectors, particularly the industrial
chemicals, had certificates allowing for strike action and union
leaders were meeting on Tuesday to agree a way forward.
Chitja said should an agreement be reached, a 48-hours
notice will be issued and the strike could start by Friday at
the earliest.
"The one in particular that may help bring changes into the
petroleum sector is the industrial chemicals sector," he told
Reuters.
This would mean another 5,000 to 10,000 workers downing
tools, affecting fertilizer firms and chemical companies such as
Sasol, he said.
Reggie Sibiya, chief executive officer at the Fuel Retailers
Association, said mainly poorer areas were being affected by
fuel delivery delays and disputed the claims of violence against
the drivers.
"Oil companies don't want to go deliver there and are using
safety as an excuse. It's not because there is no product," he
told Reuters.
Africa's most industrialised economy, which holds local
elections on Wednesday, is a net importer of refined petroleum
products. The government said previously that fuel shortages
could cost the economy around 1 billion rand ($72 million) a
day.
A similar wage strike in 2011 that lasted almost three weeks
saw petrol pumps run dry as panicked motorists filled up their
vehicles. Sibiya urged motorists not to panic.
"There is no need for panicked buying. There is no crisis,"
Sibiya said.
Chevron said on Monday operations at its 110,000
barrels a day Cape Town plant were continuing and measures were
in place to minimise the strike's impact.
At some service stations certain types of fuel were not
available due to delivery problems, a Reuters witness said.
($1 = 13.8119 rand)
