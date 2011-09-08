S.Africa will not regulate BlackBerry chat -minister

BRIEF-Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016
* Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016(1)
CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 South Africa has no intention to clamp down on Research in Motion's BlackBerry Messenger service, the country's communications minister said on Thursday, contradicting comments this week from a junior minister.
"Government has no intention to regulate or legislate against BlackBerry encryption messenger services (BBM)," Communications Minister Radhakrishna Roy Padayachie said in a statement.
"Government has no intention to intercede or interfere with the privacy of communications between private citizens for lawful purposes," he said.
Deputy Communications Minister Obed Bapela said in a speech on Monday the government could consider regulating the BlackBerry Messenger chat service,which is encrypted, due to concern it could be used by criminals.
British police and politicians said last month they believed BBM was used by rioters and looters to incite violence. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Writing by David Dolan)
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
* The Dixie Group announces dixie Residential executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: