S.African Airways to spend up to $7 bln for long haul aircraft

CAPE TOWN, June 3 South Africa's national airline plans to spend between $4 billion to $7 billion for 25-30 long-haul aircraft and has mostly been looking at the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, a senior official said on Monday.

State-owned South African Airways (SAA) expects deliveries to start from 2017, Nico Bezuidenhout, who has been acting chief executive since February, told Reuters.

Dogged by boardroom strife and massive losses, SAA hopes fuel efficient aircraft will help defray expensive energy costs, Bezuidenhout said.

