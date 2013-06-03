S.African Airways to spend up to $7 bln for long haul aircraft

HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
CAPE TOWN, June 3 South Africa's national airline plans to spend between $4 billion to $7 billion for 25-30 long-haul aircraft and has mostly been looking at the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, a senior official said on Monday.
State-owned South African Airways (SAA) expects deliveries to start from 2017, Nico Bezuidenhout, who has been acting chief executive since February, told Reuters.
Dogged by boardroom strife and massive losses, SAA hopes fuel efficient aircraft will help defray expensive energy costs, Bezuidenhout said.
LONDON, March 29 The reflation trade that has pushed government bond yields sharply higher over the past six months has come to a halt, BlackRock's head of global bonds Scott Thiel said on Wednesday.
