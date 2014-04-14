SABMiller South Africa soft drink bottler to cut 1,400 jobs - union

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 Brewer SABMiller
is considering cutting 1,400 jobs at its Amalgamated
Beverage Industries (ABI) soft-drinks bottling unit in South
Africa to cut costs, a union said on Monday.
The Food and Allied Workers Union (FAWU) said it had called
an urgent meeting with executives from ABI, one of the biggest
bottlers and distributors of Coca Cola brands in the
southern hemisphere.
SABMiller's South African spokeswoman was not immediately
available for comment.
ABI, which accounts for about 60 percent of Coca Cola sales
in South Africa, employs about 3,600 people.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)