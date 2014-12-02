S.Africa's Sanlam sells general insurance unit in Malaysia

JOHANNESBURG Dec 2 A Malaysian subsidiary of
South African insurer Sanlam is selling its general
insurance business to a unit of Toronto-listed Fairfax Financial
Holdings to comply with local law.
Malaysia stipulates that investors cannot operate under more
than one life or general insurance licence, unless the second is
a sharia-compliant Takaful permit. Sanlam already has a general
insurance business in the country through its shareholding in
Pacific & Orient.
Sanlam said its MCIS Insurance Berhad arm would sell off its
general insurance unit to Pacific Insurance Berhad for an
undisclosed amount.
Sanlam acquired a 49 percent stake in Pacific & Orient
Insurance for about 814 million rand ($73 million) in 2013. It
then went on to buy a majority stake in MCIS for about $119
million in 2014.
"This transaction is part of the realignment of the business
and enables us to focus on the life insurance business with MCIS
going forward, which is in addition to our existing general
insurance interest in Pacific & Orient," said Heinie Werth,
chief executive of Sanlam's emerging markets operations.
The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is
expected to close in the first quarter of 2015, Sanlam said in a
statement.
South Africa's top insurer by market value has been
expanding in emerging markets in Africa and Asia to diversify
from its mature home market.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by Keith Weir)