版本:
中国
2016年 7月 27日

South Africa's Sasol plans to ensure minimal disruption during strike

CAPE TOWN, July 27 South African petrochemical giant Sasol said on Wednesday it has made arrangements to ensure minimal disruptions to customers ahead of a worker's strike in the petroleum industry on Thursday, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

