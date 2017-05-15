版本:
South Africa reviewing 5 shale gas exploration applications -official

JOHANNESBURG May 15 Recommendations for South Africa’s first shale gas exploration licences in the semi-arid Karoo basin will be finalised soon after environmental objections delayed the process, a senior government official said on Monday.

Royal Dutch Shell, Falcon Oil and Gas and Bundu Gas & Oil are among five applications being reviewed by the regulator, acting chief executive of Petroleum Agency SA (PASA) Lindiwe Mekwe told Reuters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Ed Stoddard and Jason Neely)
