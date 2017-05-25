UPDATE 1-South Africa wants Sinopec to retain refinery capacity

(Adds quote, details)
CAPE TOWN May 25 South Africa is in talks with
China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's
Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity
is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim
Patel said on Thursday.
Sinopec will pay almost $1 billion for a 75 percent stake in
Chevron Corp's South African assets and its subsidiary in
Botswana to secure its first major refinery in Africa, the
companies announced in March.
"A key concern that government will raise in every major
transaction like this is how to retain and expand our industrial
capability and includes in this case, refinery capability,"
Patel told reporters before his budget vote speech in
parliament.
Patel's ministry oversees competition authorities in
Africa's most industrialised country.
South Africa has a history of taking its time over approving
takeovers, partly because competition authorities have a public
interest mandate to safeguard jobs in addition to an antitrust
mandate to maintain competition.
In 2011, the regulator told U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores
not to cut jobs for two years following its acquisition
of South African retailer Massmart, delaying
implementation of the $2.4 billion deal by at least two months.
Last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev said it would
invest 1 billion rand ($77.3 million) to support small South
African farmers as part of concessions agreed with the
government to secure regulatory approval for its $100
billion-plus takeover of SABMiller.
Patel did not go into details of the Sinopec discussions,
saying the deal with Chevron would still need to go for formal
regulatory scrutiny.
