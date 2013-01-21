South African stocks fall as Richemont wilts

* Richemont sales figures disappoint
* JSE's two main indices both shed 0.44 percent
JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 South African stocks sank
on Monday after gaining in the previous two sessions, pulled
down by blue-chip heavyweights such as luxury goods company
Richemont, which reported disappointing sales figures.
The benchmark JSE Top-40 index fell 0.44 percent to
35,567.13 while the broader All-share index shed the
same percentage to end at 39,989.57.
Both indices have hit record highs this year and remain
within striking distance of these peaks.
Technical factors have also weighed on the market. Both
indices have been correcting the past week after they spent
several days in overbought territory, according to some
indicators used by chartists.
Richemont was the biggest Top-40 loser of the day. Its
Johannesburg-listed shares tanked over 6 percent after it said
sales growth had ground to a halt in the Asia-Pacific region,
rekindling fears about a market which has been the driving force
of luxury sales in recent years.
Some analysts said while investors were likely to be spooked
by Richemont's lower-than-expected sales, the maker of Montblanc
pens was perhaps being overly prudent.
"I would be wary of throwing the baby out with the bath
water. I think some of the sales were postponed from December
given the timing of the Chinese new year, which starts in
February vs January in 2012," said Jon Cox, analyst at Kepler
Capital Markets.
On the domestic front, retailers have been losing ground this
month as perceptions set in that the sector's valuation is not
justified by its earnings or outlook.
Local retailers which lost ground on Monday included
Massmart, majority owned by global giant Wal-Mart Inc
Stores. Massmart shed 0.94 percent to 181.74 rand while
Shoprite lost 1.64 percent to 180.00 rand.
Some 163 companies declined in the session, another 123
gained and 60 traded unchanged, as a modest 134 million shares
changed hands.