公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 4日 星期五

GM halts S.Africa car plant due to components strike

JOHANNESBURG, July 4 U.S. auto giant GM said on Friday it had suspended production at its main South African assembly plant in the southern city of Port Elizabeth because of a strike at components suppliers.

"The plant has been shut since yesterday because of the parts supplier issues," GM spokeswoman Denise van Huyssteen said. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
