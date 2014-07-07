CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-General Motors' S.Africa plant still closed as strike continues

(Corrects to show strike at suppliers, not at GM plant)
* GM says has enough inventories for medium term
* No impact at Mercedes Benz, full production at Toyota
CAPE TOWN, July 7 Workers at components
factories supplying General Motors' South African plant
remained on strike on Monday but the auto maker said it had
sufficient inventory for both domestic and export customers for
the medium term.
Over 200,000 members of the National Union of Metalworkers
of South Africa (NUMSA) stopped work last week demanding salary
hikes of up to 15 percent, in a strike that will further hurt
the ailing economy.
NUMSA has rejected an updated 10 percent offer from
employers' group Steel and Engineering Industry Federation of
Southern Africa.
"The strike in the metal and engineering sector has impacted
upon supply of components to our production line, resulting in
our line not being operational since July 3," GM spokeswoman
Denise Van Huyssteen said. "To date we have lost three days of
production."
Mercedes Benz said there had been no impact so
far at its local operations, while Toyota said it was
still at "full production".
The NUMSA strike comes hot on the heels of another
five-month work stoppage by miners in the platinum sector that
choked output in the key industry.
The union wants any wage hike agreement to apply for a year
only but companies want a three-year deal.
