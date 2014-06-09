UPDATE 2-Minister quits deadlocked S.African platinum strike talks

* AMCU union, platinum firms fail to reach agreement
* AMCU leader says union made many concessions
* Five-month strike has hit platinum output, S.African
economy
By Zandi Shabalala
PRETORIA, June 9 Wage talks between South
Africa's AMCU union and major platinum producers were deadlocked
on Monday, prompting the mining minister to abandon his
mediation role and dashing hopes for an end to a strike that is
pushing the economy towards recession.
The five-month strike has halted mines that normally account
for 40 percent of global platinum output and has hit wider
economic output in Africa's most advanced economy, driving it
into contraction in the first quarter of this year.
The meeting on Monday was crucial as the government had said
it would pull out of its mediation role if a deal was not struck
then - and, after the talks ended at an impasse, it duly
announced that the mining minister would no longer take part in
negotiations.
"No agreement was reached today," Joseph Mathunjwa,
president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU), told reporters as he left the talks in Pretoria.
"AMCU made many concessions. We actually moved twice to make
employers move closer to us," he said, but added that the union
did not compromise its demand for a 12,500 rand ($1,200) a month
basic wage, which excludes allowances.
About 70,000 AMCU members downed tools in January at mines
run by the world's top three platinum producers - Anglo American
Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin -
to demand that their basic wages be more than doubled to 12,500
rand ($1,200) a month.
AMCU and the producers have previously held several rounds
of talks, with the companies offering pay increases of up to 10
percent, which would raise the overall minimum pay package to
12,500 rand by July 2017, although this includes cash allowances
for necessities such as housing.
The union has so far rejected the offers from the companies
and those proposed by a government mediating team.
Mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said at the weekend that
the government would pull out of its mediating role if the two
sides could not reach a deal at the meeting on Monday, saying
the government could "take them to the river but not make them
drink".
"The minister will no longer be involved," mining ministry
spokesman Mahlodi Muofhe told the SAfm state broadcaster on
Monday after the talks ended without resolution.
"The parties committed to continue to talk to each other. We
don't think that the parties have the appetite to continue with
this impasse for much longer."
The companies said in a joint statement that they would
"review further options available to them", but gave no further
details.
