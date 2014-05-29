South African government taking initiative to end mines strike - Finmin Nene

BRIEF-City Holding Co provides Q1 guidance
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016
MAPUTO May 29 South Africa's government is taking the initiative to end a crippling platinum sector strike now in its eighteenth week, new Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Thursday.
Nene told reporters on the sidelines of an IMF conference in Maputo that both the platinum companies and striking union AMCU needed to realise the negative impact of the strike on the economy, and make compromises to reach a resolution. (Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Writing by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso extended losses on Wednesday after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico. The peso weakened 1.4 percent to a nearly two-week low after Trump reiterated his threat to eliminate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico if it cannot be changed. Fears that Trump's anti-trade rhetoric could pummel the Mexican economy had bat
NEW YORK, April 19 Wealthfront Inc, the digital financial advice company, will begin letting some customers borrow against their investment accounts in its first foray into lending.