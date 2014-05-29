版本:
2014年 5月 29日 星期四 18:59 BJT

South African government taking initiative to end mines strike - Finmin Nene

MAPUTO May 29 South Africa's government is taking the initiative to end a crippling platinum sector strike now in its eighteenth week, new Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Thursday.

Nene told reporters on the sidelines of an IMF conference in Maputo that both the platinum companies and striking union AMCU needed to realise the negative impact of the strike on the economy, and make compromises to reach a resolution. (Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Writing by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
