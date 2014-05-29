UPDATE 1-South Africa taking initiative to end mines strike -Finmin Nene

BRIEF-City Holding Co provides Q1 guidance
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016
(Adds details, quotes)
MAPUTO May 29 The South African government is taking the initiative to end a crippling platinum sector strike now in its eighteenth week, new Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Thursday.
"It's very critical, government is doing everything in its power. Government is taking the initiative," Nene told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Maputo.
The impact of the strike was seen in first quarter GDP data on Tuesday, where a 24.7 percent plunge in mining output dragged South Africa's economy into contraction.
Since the strike has spilled over into the second quarter, Africa's most advanced economy could head into recession this year.
"It is quite essential to realise what the impact is of the continuing strike", Nene, adding that compromise was needed from both sides.
"There is mediation at the moment... there are meetings now underway."
President Jacob Zuma picked a new cabinet on Sunday, and new mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has put together a team to help resolve the strike, saying the deadlock in the country's longest and costliest work stoppage would soon be broken. (Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Writing by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso extended losses on Wednesday after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico. The peso weakened 1.4 percent to a nearly two-week low after Trump reiterated his threat to eliminate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico if it cannot be changed. Fears that Trump's anti-trade rhetoric could pummel the Mexican economy had bat
NEW YORK, April 19 Wealthfront Inc, the digital financial advice company, will begin letting some customers borrow against their investment accounts in its first foray into lending.