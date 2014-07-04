版本:
2014年 7月 4日

Toyota: "business as usual" in South Africa despite strike

CAPE TOWN, July 4 Japanese automaker Toyota said on Friday it was "business as usual" in South Africa despite a strike that has hit the supply of components to the local industry, forcing GM to suspend output at its main plant in the country.

"We still have full production capacity," Toyota spokeswoman Mary Willemse told Reuters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)
