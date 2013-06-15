Amplats workers end underground protest at South African mine

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Anglo American Platinum said on Saturday operations at its Thembelani mine in South Africa were back to normal after a "group of employees" on Friday prevented 2,400 workers from going above ground.

"The situation at the mine is normal, people came above ground yesterday evening," Amplats spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole said.

The industrial action followed the dismissal of four union shop stewards for "inappropriate behaviour".