版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 1日 星期二 20:36 BJT

Amplats declares force majeure with suppliers due to S.Africa strike

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 1 Anglo American Platinum said on Tuesday it had sent force majeure notices to some of the suppliers to its South African mines, which have been hit by an almost 10-week-old strike.

"Suppliers of goods and services whose contractual obligations cannot be met due to the strike have been advised that force majeure is being asserted," the company said in a statement, adding that no force majeure notices have been issued to its own customers. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐