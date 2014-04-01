Amplats declares force majeure with suppliers due to S.Africa strike

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 1 Anglo American Platinum said on Tuesday it had sent force majeure notices to some of the suppliers to its South African mines, which have been hit by an almost 10-week-old strike.
"Suppliers of goods and services whose contractual obligations cannot be met due to the strike have been advised that force majeure is being asserted," the company said in a statement, adding that no force majeure notices have been issued to its own customers. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.