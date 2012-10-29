版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 29日 星期一 22:09 BJT

Atlatsa says offers deal to S.Africa strikers

JOHANNESBURG Oct 29 Atlatsa Resources has offered to pay striking miners at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa a once-off payment of 2,000 rand ($230) to urge them to return to work, it said on Monday.

All employees must report for work by Nov. 1, it added.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐