公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Atlatsa says illegal strike at S.Africa mine ends

JOHANNESBURG Dec 7 Atlatsa Resources said on Friday an illegal strike at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa had ended and 90 percent of workers had reported for work.

The company said operations are expected to resume on Monday, adding that returning workers would receive a once-off payment of 2,000 rand ($230) and a 400 rand increase to their travel allowance.

