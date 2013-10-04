Strike-hit South African automakers face production halt

* BMW says no longer considering S.Africa expansion
* Auto industry accounts for 6 pct of GDP
* Next trade figures could be "scary" -analyst
By David Dolan
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 Automakers in South Africa
could face a complete halt in production from as early as next
week, industry officials said on Friday, after a strike at
component manufacturers cut off the supply of parts.
The strike an industry that accounts for 6 percent of GDP is
one several this year threatening to hamper growth and further
dent investor confidence in Africa's largest economy.
Germany's BMW said this week it was no longer
considering expanding production in South Africa because of the
labour unrest.
While strikes this year have been shorter and more peaceful
than in 2012 - when scores of people were killed including 34
miners in a single day - investors remain worried about the
state of labour relations.
"From next week we start running into issues where we will
probably not produce at all," said BMW spokesman Guy Kilfoil.
BMW is producing as few as 85 cars a day, instead of the
usual 350, because of the lack of parts, Kilfoil said. Some of
those are being built without parts such as bumpers, which will
have to be added later.
The company had been considering producing a second model at
its plant in Rosslyn, near Pretoria, where it builds the 3
Series sedan, Kilfoil said. Those plans are now off the table
because of the labour unrest, he said.
A four-week strike by more than 30,000 workers at major auto
makers including BMW, Ford, Nissan and General
Motors ended last month and cost the industry $2 billion
in lost output.
But as workers on the assembly lines came back to work,
those at suppliers walked out and the strike is now heading into
its fifth week.
An official for Nissan said of sales of locally produced
light commercial vehicles had been "severely undermined" by the
labour unrest, adding it no longer had supply of some models in
showrooms.
RISK/REWARD
"BMW has clearly had enough of the labour situation and the
risk/reward of further investment simply doesn't make sense for
them," said Peter Attard Montalto, an emerging markets analyst
at Nomura International in London.
"There are many other companies thinking the same thing
because of labour issues," he said, adding the strike will
likely mean a "scary" number for September trade figures due at
the end of this month.
South Africa's trade shortfall unexpectedly widened to 19.05
billion rand ($1.9 billion) in August, the biggest gap in seven
months.
The rand has also suffered, with the currency losing nearly
19 percent this year.
Former central bank governor Tito Mboweni, still a senior
member of the ruling African National Congress (ANC),
acknowledged on Thursday the difficult state of negotiations
between companies and unions.
"The recent history of labour relations in South Africa has
not been a proud one," he told an Africa investment forum in
Dublin.
"Poor communication, a lack of respect and good faith,
destructive behaviour and an unwillingness to compromise have
been observed far too often."
Jobs remain a sensitive issue in South Africa, where
unemployment officially stands at 25 percent and the ANC faces
elections next year.
Workers at Anglo American Platinum, the world's top
platinum producer, have been on strike since last Friday in
protest to planned job cuts the company says it needs to return
its operations to profit.
Amplats has said it is losing an average of 3,100 ounces of
production a day from the strike. Gold producers and unions
agreed to wage hikes of up to 8 percent last month, ending a
three-day strike.
Those settlements are expected to amount to 1.5 billion rand
in extra costs for companies.