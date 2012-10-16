Atlatsa sacks over 1,000 strikers in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 Atlatsa Resources on Tuesday said it had dismissed over 1,000 employees at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa after they failed to report for work following a wildcat strike.

"Only 643 of the 2,161 employees returned to work yesterday," it said in a statement.

It had sacked the 2,161 workers earlier this month but later gave them a chance to return to their jobs by Monday.