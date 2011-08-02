版本:
Deal to end S.Africa gold strikes imminent-source

JOHANNESBURG Aug 2 A wage deal with companies to end a strike in South Africa's gold mining sector was imminent, a union source who declined to be named said on Tuesday.

The strike against AngloGold Ashanti , Gold Fields and Harmony had halted output worth up to $25 million a day at bullion's current record prices. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Marius Bosch)

