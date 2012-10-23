UPDATE 2-Gold Fields' S.Africa miners yet to resume work

* Miners were issued ultimatum to return to work
* Company says ultimatum deadline Tuesday afternoon
By Olivia Kumwenda
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 23 Striking workers at Gold
Fields' KDC East mine in South Africa are yet to return
to work, flouting an ultimatum to end a wildcat strike or face
dismissal.
South Africa is struggling to resolve violent unrest that
has poisoned industrial relations, marred its image overseas and
is spreading beyond the mining industry.
Workers at a Goodyear Tire factory in the Eastern
Cape became the latest to down tools on Tuesday, going on a
legal strike to protest against a change in company policy
toward allowances for breaks, a union said.
Gold Fields is one of several companies to throw down an
ultimatum to striking miners, a tactic which appears to have
worked in some cases, though not as yet at KDC East.
"So far we have no turnout at KDC East but the final
deadline is this afternoon," company spokesman Sven Lunsche
said.
The company would provide another update at 4:00 p.m. local
time (1400 GMT), he added. About 8,500 workers at KDC East were
issued an ultimatum to start returning to work with the night
shift on Monday and the morning and afternoon shifts on Tuesday.
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, the world's No.3 gold
producer, told striking South African miners on Monday to return
to work by Wednesday or face dismissal.
About 100,000 workers have downed tools for better pay since
August. The strikes have sparked credit downgrades of Africa's
top economy and raised questions about the relatively slow
response of President Jacob Zuma's government.
A government-appointed commission is hearing testimonies as
part of an investigation of the "Marikana massacre," where
police near Lonmin Plc's mine shot dead 34
workers on Aug.16, the most violent police action in South
Africa's post-apartheid history.
Several relatives of the slain miners broke down in tears at
a commission hearing on Tuesday when a Reuters video of the
shooting was played.
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world's
largest platinum producer, was the first to take a tough stand
against wildcat strikes, sacking 12,000 workers at its
Rustenburg operations earlier this month.
Amplats' Rustenburg mines have been shut since Sept 12. Last
week it said it would delay the dismissal process at its Union
and Amandelbult operations, where it employs 20,500 people. It
also said it was open to discussing the reinstatement of the
sacked workers with unions.
The strikes spread into other mining industries after
starting in the platinum mines.