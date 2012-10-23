版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二

Gold Fields fires 8,500 at S.Africa's KDC East

JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 Gold Fields, the world's fourth-largest bullion producer, said on Tuesday it fired 8,500 striking workers at its KDC East mine in South Africa.

Spokesman Sven Lunsche said the company issued dismissal notices and the employees now have 24 hours to appeal their sacking.

