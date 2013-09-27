UPDATE 2-Strike hits Amplats South African mines

* AMCU union members strike over job cuts
* Amplats says attendance below 20 percent
* Production hit, sales unaffected so far
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 Fewer than one in five
workers turned up for work at Anglo American Platinum's
(Amplats) South African platinum mines around the city
of Rustenburg, it said on Friday, in protest against planned job
cuts.
Amplats - part of global mining group Anglo American
and the world's No. 1 producer of the precious metal - said last
month it would cut 4,800 jobs, laying off 3,300 workers and
paying off the rest.
It backed away from a target of 14,000 jobs after a fierce
backlash from the government and unions, which included strikes
orchestrated by members of the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU).
Unlike those stoppages, Friday's action is legal and in
keeping with a change of tactics by AMCU, which was behind a
wave of wildcat strikes that rocked South Africa's gold and
platinum sectors last year and drove Amplats into the red.
A National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) gold miners' strike in
September lasted only three days, raising hopes that stoppages
in other sectors may not be protracted. But AMCU is unhappy with
the 8-percent gold miners' pay hikes and may call further
action.
AMCU, which emerged as the dominant union on the platinum
belt after wresting tens of thousands of members from the once
unrivalled NUM in a vicious turf war, is now generally playing
by the rules.
"The company confirms that the strike is legal," Amplats
said in a statement.
"All the company's process operations are operating
normally. Production will be impacted by the strike action
although sales will not be impacted at this point," it said.
Amplats chief executive Chris Griffith, mindful of the
impact strikes had on the company's bottom line last year, said
stoppages could put more jobs at risk.
Job cuts are a sensitive issue in South Africa, where the
unemployment rate is more than 25 percent and mine labour
violence rooted in the NUM/AMCU rivalry has killed dozens of
people over the past 18 months.
The issue is also important for the ruling African National
Congress (ANC) which faces an election in just over six months.
PLATINUM BELT TENSIONS
Tensions between the unions remain.
NUM is not taking part in the strike and an NUM official in
Rustenburg told Reuters its members were being intimidated to
stop them from going to work, an allegation that could not be
independently confirmed.
"There are reports of intimidation and NUM members being
stopped from going to work," said the official, who asked not to
be named.
No one at AMCU was immediately available to comment.
Wage talks in the platinum sector are just starting and so
further strike action against Amplats and other producers such
as Lonmin and Impala Platinum is a very real
possibility.
South Africa accounts for 75 percent of global platinum
output and the precious metal's spot price on Friday was
up 0.8 percent at $1,415.49 an ounce.
Coal producers and unions meet on Monday to try to hammer
out wage agreements and avert possible strike action that could
hit exports to Europe and Asia and supplies to power firm Eskom.