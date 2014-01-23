版本:
Lonmin says Marikana attendance at 15 pct following strike

JOHANNESBURG Jan 23 Platinum miner Lonmin said on Thursday only 15 percent of the workforce at its Marikana mines in South Africa reported for duty following the start of a strike by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union.

"The strike commenced this morning, 15 percent attendance across the property," spokeswoman Sue Vey said.
