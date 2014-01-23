版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 23日 星期四

South Africa AMCU union says Implats wage demands not lowered

MARIKANA, South Africa Jan 23 South Africa's AMCU union said on Thursday it was still seeking a minimum of 12,500 rand ($1,100) in wages from Impala Platinum after reports emerged late last year that it had lowered its demands.

The union's president Joseph Mathunjwa told reporters in the mining town of Marikana that the demands had not changed.
