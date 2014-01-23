South Africa AMCU union says Implats wage demands not lowered

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares firm on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
MARIKANA, South Africa Jan 23 South Africa's AMCU union said on Thursday it was still seeking a minimum of 12,500 rand ($1,100) in wages from Impala Platinum after reports emerged late last year that it had lowered its demands.
The union's president Joseph Mathunjwa told reporters in the mining town of Marikana that the demands had not changed.
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04242017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:45 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-COMMODITIES From copper to oil and everything in between, the Gold & Silver Club's Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr wil
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks