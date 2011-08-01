UPDATE 5-Talks fail to end S.Africa gold strike

* Gold mining talks to resume on Tuesday
* Coal strike ends
(Recasts with deadlock in gold wage talks)
By Ed Stoddard and Olivia Kumwenda
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said no progress was made in talks on
Monday to end a strike against the country's main gold producers
that is costing them up to $25 million a day in lost output.
The talks were set to resume on Tuesday. The strike of some
100,000 workers in the world's fourth largest gold producer is
taking place while bullion's price is trading near record highs.
"The gold talks have ended, there was no progress. We will
continue tomorrow," said NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka. A
spokesman for the chamber of mines confirmed this was the case.
The chamber is negotiating on behalf of South Africa's top
three gold producers, AngloGold Ashanti , Gold Fields
and Harmony , plus a junior gold miner. The
workers at those mines downed tools on Thursday.
A week-long coal mine strike ended earlier on Monday when a
wage deal was clinched.
The mounting impact of South Africa's annual strike
"season", which has also hit the fuel, diamond and steel
industries, is seen crimping growth and possibly pushing an
already stagnant economy into contraction.
The series of strikes highlight the difficult position of
the ruling African National Congress, which is keen to attract
foreign investment, but is in a governing alliance with unions.
Coal firms that were affected included Anglo Thermal Coal SA
, Exxaro , Optimum Coal and Xstrata Coal
. If it had persisted it could have menaced exports and
supplies to the country's power utility Eskom .
The chamber of mines said most of the coal companies had
agreed to increases of 8 to 10.5 percent in the first year and
7.5 to 10 percent in the second year.
Unions have been seeking raises of 10 to 15 percent, far
above the inflation rate of five percent, and settlements are
typically high -- a scenario economists say cannot be sustained.
In the gold talks, the NUM has been seeking a 14 percent pay
rise while the gold mine companies have publicly offered rises
of 7-9 percent. The two sides had both signalled the gap between
their positions had narrowed on Friday.
Gold's run has been driven by its safe-haven status in the
debt crises in Europe and America and analysts have said a
prolonged strike would help push bullion prices higher.
Spot gold was $1,621.42 an ounce by 1845 GMT on
Monday, compared with a record high of $1,632.30 on Friday.
Markets were also watching wage talks between unions and
managers at Impala Platinum , the world's No. 2 producer
of the precious metal, and union sources said they had not yet
ended late on Monday.
Impala and its larger rival, Anglo American Platinum
, which is also engaged in negotiations, together
account for around two-thirds of global platinum output, so if
strikes started there platinum prices are likely to rise.
(Editing by Marius Bosch and Jon Hemming)