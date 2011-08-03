S.Africa union to resume wage talks with Implats

By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 South Africa's mine workers union will meet negotiators at Impala Platinum on Wednesday to try to resolve a wage dispute and avert a strike that could hurt the world's second-largest producer of the precious metal.

The talks will start at 1500 GMT and are likely to continue through the night, said Eddie Majadibodu, chief negotiator at the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

If the workers decide to strike, it will be the latest in South Africa's annual strike season, when mine and fuel workers try to secure pay increases to cover rising living costs.

"The negotiations are getting very tough now, so it is difficult to say where the talks will go," he said.

"Implats told us they were going to consult with their principals, so we don't know what they will come up with."

The NUM said on Tuesday it had rejected the latest offer from Implats. The union said it was demanding a 14 percent rise, while the company had offered between 7.5 and 8 percent.

The union said it represents 26,000 workers at Implats. The company employs some 54,000 people across its operations, including contractors, but it was not clear how many were employed in South Africa.

Earlier this week, pay deals were clinched in the coal and gold mining sector.

Gold miners started returning to work late on Tuesday after a two-year deal was reached following a short strike at the country's top three gold miners. The companies said it would take a day or two before mines are back to full production.

A strike in the fuel sector lasted almost three weeks, delaying fuel deliveries in Africa's biggest economy, while a week-long walkout at South Africa's main coal mines had threatened exports and supplies to domestic power stations.

The NUM said it would also resume talks with state-owned power utility Eskom , which supplies more than 95 percent of South Africa's electricity.

Any strike action could have a serious impact on Eskom's ability to meet demand, especially as it struggles to generate enough power during the peak winter period from June to August.

Economists say inflation is being fuelled partly by high wage settlements which have become a feature of South Africa's annual mid-year "strike season", and which are eroding its investment status. Its workforce is more expensive and less efficient than those in its emerging market peers, analysts say.

There is little political will to rein in the unions as the ruling African National Congress is in an alliance with organised labour, which delivers it millions of votes.

The unions argue that headline inflation does not show the full effect of rising fuel and food prices on their members' incomes. They also point to sky-high commodity prices and executive pay to justify their contract demands. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Elizabeth Piper)