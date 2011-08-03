版本:
S.Africa union to resume wage talks with Implats

 By Agnieszka Flak 	
 JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 South Africa's mine workers
union will meet negotiators at Impala Platinum on
Wednesday to try to resolve a wage dispute and avert a strike
that could hurt the world's second-largest producer of the
precious metal.	
 The talks will start at 1500 GMT and are likely to continue
through the night, said Eddie Majadibodu, chief negotiator at
the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).	
 If the workers decide to strike, it will be the latest in
South Africa's annual strike season, when mine and fuel workers
try to secure pay increases to cover rising living costs.	
 "The negotiations are getting very tough now, so it is
difficult to say where the talks will go," he said.	
 "Implats told us they were going to consult with their
principals, so we don't know what they will come up with."	
 The NUM said on Tuesday it had rejected the latest offer
from Implats. The union said it was demanding a 14 percent rise,
while the company had offered between 7.5 and 8 percent. 	
 The union said it represents 26,000 workers at Implats. The
company employs some 54,000 people across its operations,
including contractors, but it was not clear how many were
employed in South Africa.	
	

Earlier this week, pay deals were clinched in the coal and
gold mining sector. 	
 Gold miners started returning to work late on Tuesday after
a two-year deal was reached following a short strike at the
country's top three gold miners. The companies said it would
take a day or two before mines are back to full production.	
 A strike in the fuel sector lasted almost three weeks,
delaying fuel deliveries in Africa's biggest economy, while a
week-long walkout at South Africa's main coal mines had
threatened exports and supplies to domestic power stations. 	
 The NUM said it would also resume talks with state-owned
power utility Eskom , which supplies more than 95
percent of South Africa's electricity. 	
 Any strike action could have a serious impact on Eskom's
ability to meet demand, especially as it struggles to generate
enough power during the peak winter period from June to August.	
 Economists say inflation is being fuelled partly by high
wage settlements which have become a feature of South Africa's
annual mid-year "strike season", and which are eroding its
investment status. Its workforce is more expensive and less
efficient than those in its emerging market peers, analysts say.
 	
There is little political will to rein in the unions as the
ruling African National Congress is in an alliance with
organised labour, which delivers it millions of votes.  	
The unions argue that headline inflation does not show the
full effect of rising fuel and food prices on their members'
incomes. They also point to sky-high commodity prices and
executive pay to justify their contract demands.	
	
 (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Elizabeth Piper)

