UPDATE 2-S.African platinum miner in fresh wage talks

* Union seeks 14 pct pay rise, Implats offering 7.5-8 pct
* Talks resumed with power utility Eskom
* Municipal workers also threaten strike
(Updates with municipal workers to strike, Eskom talks)
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 A South African mine workers
union started a new round of talks on Wednesday with
negotiators at Impala Platinum to head off a strike
over wages that could impact global prices of the precious
metal.
The negotiations with the world's second largest platinum
producer come after unionised gold and coal workers reached
deals this week for 7.5 to 10 percent wage hikes to end strikes
that dented output in the global mining power.
Results from the talks are not expected until Thursday, said
Eddie Majadibodu, chief negotiator at the National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM), the biggest union in the mining sector.
"The negotiations are getting very tough now, so it is
difficult to say where the talks will go," he said.
The NUM, seeking a 14 percent raise for its 26,000 workers
at Implats, has rejected the latest offer from the company of
between 7.5 and 8 percent. Unions say employers should pass
along the benefits of sky-high precious metal prices to workers
facing increasing food and fuel bills.
Implats and its bigger rival Anglo American Platinum
together account for two-thirds of global platinum
supply and any prolonged strike could push prices higher.
Economists have cautioned that wage settlements well above
the current 5 percent inflation rate erode South Africa's global
competitiveness by driving up the cost for a labour force that
is already more expensive and less efficient than those in rival
emerging economies.
The ruling African National Congress, in a governing
alliance with labour, does not want to antagonise a group that
has supplied it with millions of votes by putting pressure on
unions to seek more modest deals.
WAGE BATTLE AT ESKOM
Gold miners started returning to work late on Tuesday after
a two-year deal was reached with the country's top three gold
miners. The companies said it would take a day or two before
mines are back to full production.
The NUM said it had resumed talks on Wednesday with
management at state-owned power utility Eskom , which
supplies more than 95 percent of South Africa's electricity.
A NUM spokesman said late on Wednesday that no deal had yet
been reached but the talks were to continue on Thursday if the
impasse persisted.
Eskom, struggling to pay for new power plants after an
electricity crunch in 2008, gave workers a 9 percent raise last
year and 1,500 rand ($220) a month for housing to head off a
strike when South Africa was hosting the World Cup soccer
finals.
It plans to drastically raise electricity rates to pay for
new plants, taking more money out of middle class paychecks.
Further wage hikes will make it more costly to hire the
workers needed to bring power by 2014 to the 25 percent of the
country's households that still have no access to electricity.
If Eskom gives in to union demands, its workers will have
received wage and benefit increases of around 30 percent over
two years.
More than 200,000 South African water, sanitation and refuse
workers plan a wage strike in the coming days that could disrupt
services in major cities, their union said on Wednesday.
The SAMWU union said in a statement the employers' "failure
to meet the legitimate demand of the workers and their failure
to improve on their previous offer at conciliation today leaves
the union with no choice but to engage in industrial action."
(Additional reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, Peroshni Govender and
Ed Stoddard; editing by Jon Herskovitz and Gareth Jones)