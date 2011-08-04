UPDATE 3-S.Africa Implats mine workers given new wage offer

* Strike threats at utility Eskom

By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on Thursday Impala Platinum had improved its wage offer to avert a strike that could hit production at the world's second-largest producer of the precious metal.

In a separate dispute, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) threatened a strike at state utility Eskom after talks collapsed with the supplier of 95 percent of the power to Africa's largest economy.

Diamond producer De Beers, 45 percent owned by global miner Anglo American , signed a two-year wage deal with NUM to end a 14-day strike at its operations in South Africa.

South Africa has been hit by a wave of strikes that have already dented output in the fuel, gold and coal sectors, threatening to curb growth and damage an already stagnant economy.

NUM, the country's most powerful union with more than 250,000 members, reached deals this week in the coal and gold sectors for wage increases of 7.5 to 10 percent, which will likely be used as benchmarks for its members in the platinum sector.

Eddie Majadibodu, NUM's chief negotiator at Implats, said the union would consult its members on the new offer, yet to be disclosed, calling it "neither good nor bad". Another round of talks is planned for next week.

Implats, and its bigger rival Anglo American Platinum , account for two-thirds of global platinum supply and any prolonged strike could push prices higher.

The NUM, seeking a 14 percent raise for its 26,000 workers at Implats, has rejected the firm's previous offer of between 7.5 and 8 percent. Unions say employers should pass along the benefits of high precious metal prices to workers facing increasing food and fuel bills.

Economists say wage settlements well above the current 5 percent inflation rate erode South Africa's global competitiveness by driving up the cost for a labour force already more expensive and less efficient than those in rival emerging economies.

The ruling African National Congress, in a governing alliance with labour, does not want to antagonise a group that has supplied it with millions of votes by putting pressure on unions to seek more modest deals.

ESKOM THREATS

The NUM and two other unions won hefty pay hikes for their workers at Eskom last year, threatening a strike that could have turned out the lights when South Africa was hosting the soccer World Cup finals.

NUM and the others are seeking 13 percent increases this year while Eskom has offered 7 percent. Eskom has said that the increases would affect 33,000 of its 40,000 workers.

"A strike is no longer an option, it's a reality," Paris Mashego, NUM's chief negotiator at Eskom, told Reuters.

But a strike is still a long way off as the unions need to go through stringent procedures before workers can walk off the job and Eskom may use courts, seeking an injunction to prevent a work stoppage that could damage the economy.

Any significant pay rises would affect the utility's already strained balance sheet as it struggles to pay for new power plants to meet fast rising demand for electricity.

In a separate labour dispute, more than 200,000 South African water, sanitation and refuse workers said they will announce on Friday the date of a strike that could disrupt garbage and water services in major cities.

($1 = 6.771 South African Rand) (Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Myra MacDonald)