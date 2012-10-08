Xstrata's Eland mine in S.Africa hit by strikes

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
JOHANNESBURG Oct 8 Workers at Xstrata's Eland platinum mine in South Africa have embarked on an illegal strike, leaving the plant operating on skeleton staff, a spokesman said on Monday, the latest in a wave of wildcat walkouts in the platinum sector.
"We can confirm that Eland Platinum has been on strike since last Friday," company spokesman Christopher Tsatsawane said.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.