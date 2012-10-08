版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 21:16 BJT

Xstrata's Eland mine in S.Africa hit by strikes

JOHANNESBURG Oct 8 Workers at Xstrata's Eland platinum mine in South Africa have embarked on an illegal strike, leaving the plant operating on skeleton staff, a spokesman said on Monday, the latest in a wave of wildcat walkouts in the platinum sector.

"We can confirm that Eland Platinum has been on strike since last Friday," company spokesman Christopher Tsatsawane said.

