S.Africa's Zuma rides out strikes, on re-election path

By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 A storm of violent wildcat
strikes in South Africa's mines has eased, leaving President
Jacob Zuma battered but defiant, and buoying his chances of
heading off rivals to win a party leadership election in
December.
With most strikers in gold and platinum mines returning to
work after threats of dismissal and some sweeteners on pay, the
70-year-old head of state appears to be weathering the biggest
threat so far to his plans to stay on as leader of the ruling
African National Congress (ANC).
In the worst mining violence since the apartheid era, at
least 50 people have died over several months; it has dented
investor confidence in Zuma's handling of Africa's largest
economy and led to downgrades of its sovereign credit ratings.
Zuma's populist image has also been tarnished by the killing
by police of 34 strikers at Lonmin's Marikana
mine in August, the bloodiest security incident since
white-minority rule ended in 1994. His government has faced
fierce criticism that its response was slow and insensitive.
But in a country where ANC dominance of the political system
counts for as much as superficial popularity, the overall waning
of the strikes has given Zuma political room to marshal the
support he needs to carry the internal election in December -
despite a lingering threat rivals might join forces to oust him.
"The sentiment seems to be coalescing around Zuma's
re-election bid, with it appearing for now that the worst is
over for the strikes," independent political analyst Nic Borain
said.
"But this does not address the fundamental issues that have
changed as a result of the strikes: that a mass, African,
working-class constituency has emerged in our politics that is
potentially hostile to the ANC and its alliance partners."
Although gold miners have returned to work, some strikers at
world No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum
(Amplats) are still refusing to go back to work, despite a
company offer to reinstate them. Police fired tear gas and
rubber bullets at striking Amplats miners on Tuesday, in a sign
that industrial calm is not yet fully restored.
SUCCESSION BATTLE
Zuma was in defensive but confident form when he met foreign
reporters, giving them a rare briefing on Monday in which he
rebuffed suggestions by his own deputy that the Marikana events
and ensuing strikes were a national "tipping point".
"South Africa is not at a tipping point," he said. "I think
South Africa is on the move, moving forward.
"Strikes in a democracy are a common occurrence," he added.
"It's way too exaggerated to say that because there are strikes,
South Africa is in a big crisis."
He chastised the media for rushing to identify splits and
divisions in the ANC, saying its leadership process was a part
of South Africa's democracy and was following its normal course.
No challenger has yet declared for a vote to be held among
4,500 delegates meeting on Dec. 16-20 at Mangaung, though it
will be at least another month before the nominees are decided.
But Zuma, who unseated then president Thabo Mbeki in a
bitter battle for the ANC leadership in 2007, seems already to
have locked up the necessary support at provincial branch level.
"(This) appears to mean he's pretty impregnable ... and this
is despite him handling Marikana politically in an appalling
way," said John Campbell at the New York-based Council on
Foreign Relations. "He has every reason to be confident," added
Campbell, a former U.S. ambassador to Nigeria.
Retaining the ANC leadership would put Zuma in line to win a
second five-year term as national president in 2014.
However, he cannot rule out surprises. One senior member of
the ANC's National Executive Committee, who professed support
for Zuma, told Reuters privately that a "succession battle" was
still being waged and was "tearing the organisation apart".
ANC insiders say there is a substantial "anyone but Zuma"
camp willing to throw its weight behind any possible challenger
- notably enigmatic deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe.
Motlanthe, 63, who served briefly as South African president
after the ANC ejected Mbeki in 2008, has kept his plans close to
his chest, letting others campaign on his behalf. He might play
safer and seek a deal to remain Zuma's No. 2 in order to
position himself for a future shot at the presidency.
"SINS OF THE OPPRESSORS"
Zuma, Motlanthe and others have acknowledged that the
100-year-old party of Nelson Mandela, which came to power in
1994 promising "a better life for all", needs to perform better.
"The government has to change the way it works," Zuma told
the foreign correspondents, even as he insisted the ANC had made
great strides in providing houses, water and electricity for
millions, and curbing one of the world's highest HIV/AIDS rates.
The president said it was the "sins of the oppressors" -
colonialism and apartheid - that were holding back progress.
As a politically connected business elite and swelling
middle class prosper, South Africa's income inequality is rated
one of the worst in the world and has become more acute.
Nearly two in five of the 52 million South Africans live on
less than $3 a day and for many the mines unrest is emblematic
of growing discontent with the ANC's stewardship of the economy.
Ratings agencies recommend fixing a broken education system
and reforming a labour market that has hurt competitiveness.
Political analyst Borain said Zuma's consensual style had
helped him secure his base within the party but now made him
vulnerable to accusations of weak and vacillating leadership:
"The very good quality of being more of a compromiser and an
alliance builder also brings out his worst quality," he said,
"Which is indecisiveness and the party paralysis that
characterises his government."